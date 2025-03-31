Dalit youth dies in police custody in UP's Azamgarh; four cops suspended

LUCKNOW: The death of a Dalit youth in Tarwan police station in Azamgarh district led to huge protest on Monday. Four cops were suspended in connection to the case. One other cop was injured during the protest.

Protestors resorted to stone pelting at police personnel and vandalising the police vehicles. Police used mild force on the protesting crowd to bring the situation under control.

In the melee, inspector Akhilesh Kumar Maurya of monitoring cell of Azamgarh police fractured his leg and was sent to hospital in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, four cops, including Tarwan Police station in-charge (SHO) Kamlesh Patel, sub-inspector and two constable, were suspended by the authorities in connection with the case.

As per the local sources, the cops of Tarwan police station had picked up Sunny Kumar, 21, from his house in Umri Patti village on charges of eve-teasing on Saturday.

The victim girl’s father had given a complaint in the police station naming Sunny alleging that he used to pass indecent and lewd comments against his daughter.

As per the complaint, the girl’s father had also alleged that Sunny used to stop his daughter in the way and indulge in obscene gestures while playing vulgar songs on mobile phone. He claimed that his daughter was fed up with the youth's behaviour.

The police registered an FIR against him under Bharat Nyay Samhita (BNS) 74 (outraging the modesty of a woman) and took him into custody on Saturday.

According to the police, Sunny had to be presented before a magistrate on Monday morning after Namaz prayers but his body was found hanging in the bathroom of the police station with the door ajar, same morning.

The body was found hanging with a string of his payjama from the metal grill of the bathroom window about six feet above the ground.

A police officer stated that a guard found the body when Sunny did not come out and immediately informed the authorities.

The concerned cops first informed the senior officers about the body and then gradually, the family of the deceased got the air of the incident.

Subsequently, Sunny’s family, accompanied by a huge mob, stormed the police station but they could not get the body of the deceased as the cops had already sent it for autopsy.

This followed to a huge commotion by the family of the deceased at the police station as they were alleging it to be a murder.

For now, the entire village was tense and the police administration had deployed the force of four adjoining police stations with drone monitoring.

Rejecting the family’s claim of alleged custodial murder, the police authorities claimed it to be a case of suicide with senior police officers including DIG Sunil Kumar and SSP Hemraj Meena, SP Rural Chirag Jain and SP City Shailendra Lal, staying put at the scene to manage the situation in the wake of escalated tension.

However, the police sources claimed that Sunny and the girl were in a relationship and wanted to get married but the girl’s family was not ready.