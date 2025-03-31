‘INDIA bloc needs to make strategy clear’

With less than a week left for the party congress to be held in Madurai, senior Politburo member and interim coordinator of the CPM, Prakash Karat said that their primary focus is on expansion of the party’s political influence and mass base. In an interview with Parvez Sultan, the Communist leader also spoke about induction of more young leaders and increasing representation of women. Excerpts:
What possible leadership change is expected after the upcoming 24th party congress scheduled in Madurai? Will more young leaders be accommodated in the Central Committee?
We have a broad policy in the party about our leading committees or bodies, where we maintain a balance between continuity and change. In all party conferences or congresses, some older persons step down, some new people come aboard. That does not mean the elderly people will leave. As I said, we try to have a combination of continuity and change. And that will be the broad principle we will follow for this party congress also in the election to the Central Committee and Politburo. Of course, the new factor for us this time is that we are going into a party congress without our general secretary, who unexpectedly passed away in September last year. So, there will be an election of a new general secretary also.
Will the party get a woman general secretary in the near future?
It is not going to be on the basis of gender or age or any of those criteria. And the party at the level of the Central Committee and Politburo will look at who is the most equipped at this time to take on this responsibility.
There are 15 women in the 85-member Central Committee. Will there be more women representation in the committee?
Yes, we have decided in our Central Committee that we will increase the percentage of women, not just the number. We are going to increase the size of the committee, number of women, and percentage of women in the committee.
Will the age limit criteria for some leaders, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, be changed?
Well, last time there was an exception given because Pinarayi Vijayan is the Kerala CM. He has to undertake important responsibilities in the government. So, he should be in the party top leadership. That was the consideration. This time we will look at it afresh. If there is any exemption or exception to be made, we will decide that in Madurai congress.
In electoral politics what do you think is more essential — rigidity or pragmatism?
Neither. For us and for our party, we go by a political tactical line which is decided in our party congress. Our election tactics will be based on that. It’s going to be neither rigid nor pragmatic. It will be based on this understanding. For example, if we decide that the main task is to defeat and isolate the BJP, that will apply to a concrete situation in each state. How do we apply this and achieve this? we will work out our electoral line or tactics accordingly.
What is the status of the INDIA bloc? Will the party take the lead to reinitiate the discussion among the alliance members?
There has been no clarity about how to go forward with the INDIA bloc after the Lok Sabha elections. In Parliament, INDIA bloc parties are cooperating on all issues and policy matters, which have come up, but outside that there has been no discussion. Such a discussion is required. It is not for us to decide anything; we are not such a major force but we would like all parties to sit together and discuss and come to some common understanding on how to go ahead. That has not happened so far; that is why there is this general feeling that it has become directionless now, because there has been no collective discussion.
Will there be any regional- level understanding with the Congress?
Lok Sabha elections are not there for next more than four years, now state-level elections are there. In each state, according to the correlation of forces, anti-BJP or non-BJP parties should try to come together. We all understand that alliances vary from state to state. Now Bihar elections are approaching, so there is already a Mahagatbandhan (grand alliance), which even preceded the INDIA bloc. This alliance will continue and may be strengthened with some other new forces. We will take it state by state. Next year, Tamil Nadu polls are set to take place. There is already an alliance headed by the DMK, which will continue; it is not dependent on what happens nationally. So state-wise I am sure such understanding will be worked out.
What is your take on reports of growing influence of RSS-BJP in Kerala?
Yes, we have noted that in our Lok Sabha election review that they have made some advances in the South as a whole. In Kerala too that is reflected in terms of the percentage of votes that they (NDA) got. That is BJP+. They’ve got some smaller parties as allies, who got 19 per cent votes. For the first time, they have bagged so many votes. We have observed that in Kerala the Lok Sabha pattern does not come the same way as in the assembly. We have taken note of this and have already discussed steps on how to counter the influence of the activities of the BJP and RSS.
Left unity is something the CPM has been pitching for some time now. Do you think the CPI and CPI-ML will stand in the way of Left unity?
No, they do not stand in the way. It is a fact that after we got weakened in Bengal and Tripura; the Left’s clout or influence in the national politics got reduced. Therefore, Left unity, which was there at that time, has weakened now. So our effort now is to revive the Left as a whole. It’s not just CPM. Therefore, we need Left unity, united efforts and united activities, and united movements. We are working towards that also. Just after the budget, we gave a call for an all-India protest and campaign on the provisions of the budget. We have earlier come out together on Israel’s attack on Gaza. On various issues, the Left parties are moving unitedly. But we want to broaden this and make it a more enduring effort. After our party congress, we will take up this also with renewed vigour.
Do you think sticking to a puritan theoretical discourse will help mainstream Communist parties to broaden acceptance?
Puritanical, our political understanding is clear that the agenda is not to bring in socialism in the country immediately. We are for an alternative system which we call socialism. We are not fighting for that first. Our first task is to fight against the BJP-RSS and the right wing force that they represent. For that we are talking about forging the broadest unity. We just talked about INDIA bloc. Why are we in the bloc? Because we feel the need for this wider unity. We will have our independent identity and role. We have our Left identity and role. We will have our left alternative also over people. Along with that we will work for this broader platform in unity. So where is the question of being puritanical in this?