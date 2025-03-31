Mirwaiz claims he has been placed under house arrest ahead of Eid prayers

However, officials did not comment on his claims.

"I am deeply pained and strongly condemn the authorities decision to once again deny the Muslims of Kashmir the basic right to offer Eid prayers at Eidgah and Jama Masjid which have been closed down and I have been detained at home," he added.

The Mirwaiz said even at the peak of militancy during 1990s, Eid prayers were offered at the Eidgah.

"So now when huge claims of normalcy are made everyday by the authorities, why are Muslims being kept away from their religious places and practices? What is the agenda ? Is the collective identity of Kashmiri Muslims a threat to the rulers?" he asked.