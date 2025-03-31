Modi visits RSS headquarters for 1st time after becoming PM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters—his first visit to the Nagpur-based organisation after becoming prime minister 11 years ago.
The visit comes months after reports of friction between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and its ideological parent RSS.
Modi visited the memorial of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and paid floral tributes.
He also laid the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, a new extension building of Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute & Research Centre, named after late RSS chief Madhavrao Golwalkar.
Speaking at the function, Modi lauded the Sangh, calling it the ‘banyan tree’ of India’s immortal culture. He said the RSS provides a clear direction toward life’s purpose.
“RSS volunteers are working selflessly in various spheres in different parts of the country. This large vatvruksh is not an ordinary one. RSS is synonymous to service,” he said.
After his visit to the RSS headquarters, Modi paid a visit to Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, where Dr B R Ambedkar embraced Buddhism.
Later in the day, Modi travelled to Chhattisgarh, where he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects worth more than `33,700 crore related to various sectors.