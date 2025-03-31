Modi visits RSS headquarters for 1st time after becoming PM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters—his first visit to the Nagpur-based organisation after becoming prime minister 11 years ago.

The visit comes months after reports of friction between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and its ideological parent RSS.

Modi visited the memorial of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and paid floral tributes.

He also laid the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, a new extension building of Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute & Research Centre, named after late RSS chief Madhavrao Golwalkar.

Speaking at the function, Modi lauded the Sangh, calling it the ‘banyan tree’ of India’s immortal culture. He said the RSS provides a clear direction toward life’s purpose.