Nearly 100 fall ill after consuming food items made of buckwheat flour during Navratri in Dehradun

DEHRADUN: Nearly 100 individuals have fallen ill due to food poisoning linked to the consumption of buckwheat flour (kuttu ka aata) during the Navratri fasting period.
A significant number of patients have been admitted to Coronation and Doon Hospitals in the capital city.
Health Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat visited the Dehradun District Hospital to check on the affected individuals. "We are ensuring that all necessary measures are taken for the treatment of those affected," he stated, emphasizing the importance of providing quality care.
He also instructed hospital administration to enhance treatment protocols for the patients. Upon learning of the incident, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami rushed to the hospital to inquire about the patients who had fallen ill.
Later, while speaking to reporters, Dhami stated, "The flour was supplied from Saharanpur. The dealer's shop has been sealed, and notices have been issued to all other locations where the flour was distributed." "We have informed the Saharanpur administration about this matter," CM Dhami stated.
"The people who fell ill are receiving treatment here. Whoever is responsible for this will not be spared. An investigation is underway," CM added.
Reports indicate that the food poisoning was caused by the consumption of food items made of buckwheat flour (kuttu ka aata). In light of this incident, Health Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat has directed local authorities to take strict action against those responsible.
Preliminary findings revealed that the contaminated flour had been distributed to various stores and warehouses in Dehradun, specifically in the areas of Vikas Nagar, Patel Nagar, and Kotwali.
In an immediate response, the police confiscated the affected buckwheat flour from the relevant shops and warehouses. Three shops in Saharanpur, from where the supply originated, have been sealed and other necessary action is being taken.
According to nutritionists, buckwheat flour is made from the seeds of the buckwheat plant, which, despite its name, is not related to wheat and is classified as a herbaceous crop. This flour is especially popular in India, particularly during fasting periods of Navratris.