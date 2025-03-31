No Eid prayers to be offered at Srinagar’s Eidgah: Waqf board

SRINAGAR: No Eid-ul-Fitr prayers would be offered at the historic Eidgah grounds in Srinagar, said J&K Waqf Board citing the ongoing construction work.

J&K Waqaf Board chairperson and BJP leader Dr Darakshan Andrabi announced that due to ongoing construction works, Eid prayers will not be offered at Eidgah ground in downtown Srinagar.

She said arrangements have been made for congregational Eid prayers at Hazratbal shrine and other shrines and mosques across Jammu and Kashmir.

The announcement came few hours after Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, Srinagar had declared that Eid-ul-Fitr congregational prayers will be offered at the Eidgah, Srinagar at 10 am.

The Anjuman had said that Eid sermon will be delivered by Hurriyat chairman cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at 9 am and requested people to reach Eidgah early to participate in the collective prayers.

Mirwaiz also visited Eidgah, Srinagar to personally review the arrangements and ground conditions.

No Eid prayers have been offered in Eidgah after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A by centre and downgrading and bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state by centre on August 5, 2019.