On Eid-al-Fitr, Muslims wear black arm-bands and hold pro-Palestine posters in MP's Bhopal, Seoni district

BHOPAL: Wearing black bands on arms to oppose the central government’s Waqf Amendment Bill, many Muslims held pro-Palestine posters in their hands while going to offer Eid-al-Fitr namaz at the Idgah in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Many namazis, particularly youths could be seen holding ‘I stand with Palestine,’ ‘Protect Al-Aqsa, Protect Palestine’ and ‘Al-Aksa is our Pride’ posters while going for the Namaz at the Idgah, to protest Israel’s sustained attack on Gaza.

Around 390 km from the state capital Bhopal, Muslim youths raised anti-Israel slogans and held anti-Israel and anti-Waqf Bill posters while protesting after the Eid namaz in south eastern MP’s Seoni district’s main town.

The Muslim men raised slogans, including, “Gaza ki galiyan sooni hain, Netanyahu khooni hai (lanes of Gaza lie silent, Benjamin Netanyahu is a murderer), Israel-Netanyahu Murdabad, Donald Trump Murdabad.”

The same protestors also wore black bands in arms in protest against the centre’s Waqf Amendment Bill and held posters reading, “Waqf se chedchad, samvidhan se chedchad (tampering with Waqf means tampering with the Constitution).