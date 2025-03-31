PM flags concern on textile waste, bats for recycling

NEW DELHI: In his monthly radio programme ‘Man Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed concerns over the issue of textile waste and the increasing trend of opting for fast fashion as part of his intent to raise awareness about social issues with the people during his address.

The Prime Minister said the textile waste has become a major cause of worry for the whole world. “The trend of getting rid of old clothes as soon as possible and buying new ones is increasing all over the world,” he said. “Have you ever thought about what happens to the old clothes that you stop wearing? This becomes textile waste,” he added.

Apprising people about the research work being done globally to deal with the textile waste menace, Modi said that only less than one percent of textile waste is recycled into new clothes. “India is the third country in the world where the maximum textile waste is generated. This means that we also face a huge challenge,” he said.

The Prime Minister, however, expressed his happiness about the several commendable efforts that are being undertaken in India to deal with this challenge. Underlining that many Indian start-ups have begun working on textile recovery facilities, the PM said, “There are many such teams that are also working for the empowerment of our ragpicker brothers and sisters.