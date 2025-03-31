Punjab Farmers protest outside residences of AAP ministers, MLAs

CHANDIGARH/HOSHIARPUR: Punjab farmers on Monday staged protests outside the residences of the AAP MLAs against police crackdown in which protesters were evicted from the Shambhu and Khanauri border points.

The call for the protest was given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

They were condemning the March 19 Punjab Police action in which it detained several farmers leaders as they were returning after a meeting with a central delegation led by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Chandigarh.

The meeting was organised to discuss the farmers' demands, especially the MSP guarantee.

As the departing farmers entered Mohali, they were met with heavy barricading and some of their leaders were detained.

Police had evicted farmers and had dismantled temporary structures from the Shambhu and Khanauri border points.

Vehicular traffic had resumed on the Shambhu-Ambala and Sangrur-Jind highways.

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee state president Satnam Singh Pannu on Monday said the protests were held outside the houses of seven ministers and 21 MLAs in 17 districts.

Farmer leaders lashed out at the Bhagwant Mann government, accusing it of evicting their protests at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points "in cahoots with" the BJP-led Centre.