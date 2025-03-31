Ram and Baam are trying to incite riots in Bengal, warns CM Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday participated in the annual Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Kolkata’s Red Road and claimed that the Opposition parties in West Bengal, “Ram and Baam (BJP and Left)” are trying to incite riots.

Banerjee said “ Ram Bam came together. They purchased tickets to go to London during my visit to Oxford. I told them that I am Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian. They try to divide . They try to create a riot. Don’t react. Don’t fall in their trap."

Addressing an Eid prayers programme on Red Road here, the Trinamool Congress supremo claimed, "Provocations are being made to fuel riots, but please don't fall into these traps. The West Bengal government stands with the minorities. No one can provoke tensions in the state."

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also spoke on the occasion, highlighting the unity in the party in resisting the BJP during the last Lok Sabha elections.

"In the last Lok Sabha polls, we together resisted the march of the BJP," he asserted.

"The BJP says 'Hindus are in danger', and their friends say 'Muslims are in danger'. I would ask them to remove their lens of communal politics. The truth is that the entire country is in danger because of their politics. If they try to create divisions in West Bengal, we will resist it," he added.

Both leaders emphasised that the Trinamool Congress would continue to fight against attempts to sow division and promote communal politics in the state.