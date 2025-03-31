Stones thrown at devotees of Kalash Shobha Yatra in Bihar's Darghanga; four arrested

PATNA: Tension gripped Bihar’s Darbhanga after a clash erupted during ‘Shobha Kalash Yatra’ on the first day of Chaiti Ramnavami on March 30. Four people have been arrested.

The trouble erupted after devotees were pelted with stones from the rooftops of nearby buildings when they were returning home after taking part in the ‘Kalash Shobha Yatra’.

Several women received injuries in the stone pelting. The stone pelting on the devotees escalated tension at the village.

Alok Kumar alias Vikas Kumar, former mukhiya of Kewatgama village, said that police personnel from adjoining police stations have been deployed at the village to prevent any untoward incident.