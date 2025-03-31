Stones thrown at devotees of Kalash Shobha Yatra in Bihar's Darghanga; four arrested

PATNA: Tension gripped Bihar’s Darbhanga after a clash erupted during ‘Shobha Kalash Yatra’ on the first day of Chaiti Ramnavami on March 30. Four people have been arrested.
The trouble erupted after devotees were pelted with stones from the rooftops of nearby buildings when they were returning home after taking part in the ‘Kalash Shobha Yatra’.
Several women received injuries in the stone pelting. The stone pelting on the devotees escalated tension at the village.
Alok Kumar alias Vikas Kumar, former mukhiya of Kewatgama village, said that police personnel from adjoining police stations have been deployed at the village to prevent any untoward incident.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Darbhanga, J Jagunath Reddy said that the situation was well under control. Additional police forces have been deployed at the village as a precautionary measure, he added.
The SSP said that the station house officer (SHO) of Kusheshwarsthan police station has been asked to keep a surveillance on the movement of outsiders at the village.
The SHO Rakesh Kumar said, "People have been asked to maintain restraint. We are alert and keeping a close surveillance on the situation. Rumour mongers will be dealt with sternly,” he said.
Locals said that a clash had broken out at the village during the Holi festival. However, the situation was brought under control due to timely intervention of the police.
Last week, DGP Vijay Kumar held a high-level meeting at the police headquarters and issued instructions to maintain law and order situation during EID and Ramnavami.