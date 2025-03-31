Tigress found dead in Uttarakhand Corbett Reserve

DEHRADUN: Forest officials discovered the lifeless body of a tigress in the Dhela range of Ramnagar’s Corbett Tiger Reserve on Sunday morning.

According to them, the carcass bore visible signs of injury, with significant blood loss from the head. Speculation is rife that the tiger may have been killed by an elephant, as sources claim the presence of a herd of jumbos in the vicinity.

Dr Saket Badola, Director of Corbett Tiger Reserve, told this daily, “A post-mortem examination of the tigress is currently under way. We will ascertain the exact cause of death once the post-mortem report is available.”

Meanwhile, a team of forest officials is investigating the scene to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the tragic event, as concerns about the safety of these creatures in their natural habitat linger.

According to departmental sources, a staggering 64 tiger deaths have been recorded in the state since January 2020. The causes range from natural factors and territorial disputes to accidents and other influences.