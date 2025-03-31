Tribal youth arrested for revenge killing linked to cow slaughter dispute in MP's Betul

BHOPAL: Unimaginable torture and humiliation of a tribal youth in November 2023, allegedly over a cattle smuggling issue, led to a brutal revenge killing a year later in Betul district, Madhya Pradesh.

After months of investigation, the police uncovered the murder plot and arrested seven tribal youths on Sunday.

The accused allegedly kidnapped and killed 22-year-old Rinkesh Chouhan on November 30, 2024. They then burned his body using plastic, tyres, and diesel, leaving only a burnt skull and a few bones in the dense Arjun Gondi forest in Betul district.

The murder was linked to the torture of 20-year-old tribal youth Ashish Parte in November 2023. Chouhan and another man had allegedly stripped and hung Parte upside down before beating him with a stick and belt. The attack was reportedly over "cut money" extorted from cattle smugglers transporting cattle from Betul to Amravati in Maharashtra.

While Chouhan carried out the brutal attack, his friend filmed the entire incident on a mobile phone and later uploaded the video. The video went viral three months later, in February 2024, sparking protests by tribal groups and the opposition Congress in Betul and Bhopal. The protests also led to the transfer of the then Superintendent of Police, Siddharth Chaudhary.