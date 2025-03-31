Union HM Shah inaugurates Maharaja Agrasen's statue in Haryana; praises Modi for India's improved health sector

CHANDIGARH: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday stated that the Modi government, over the past decade, has improved the country's health infrastructure from primary to tertiary level by taking a holistic approach.

Addressing a gathering after unveiling a statue of Maharaja Agrasen at the Maharaja Agrasen Medical College campus in Agroha of Hisar, Haryana, Shah emphasised the many initiatives taken by the Modi government to improve India's medical infrastructure.

"In 2013-14, the Union Government allocated a budget of Rs 37,000 crore for the health sector. In 2025-26, the budget will be Rs 1.37 lakh crore," he said.

Shah said that when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister there were seven All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the country, out of which, six were established during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government. He added that now there are 23 AIIMS in the country.

He also asserted that the number of medical colleges has increased from 387 to 766. He added that the number of MBBS seats has risen from fifty-one thousand to 1.15 lakh, with an additional 85,000 seats set to be added in the next five years.