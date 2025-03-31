UP government to develop database of industrial authorities in state

LUCKNOW: In a bid to expedite the process of industrial development by removing bottle necks, the state government is contemplating developing a comprehensive database of all major industrial authorities in Uttar Pradesh.

Invest UP, the nodal agency for attracting and tracking investments, is set to create this extensive database to enhance transparency in the land allotment process.

As per the official spokesperson, Invest UP would also provide real-time insights into the status of vacant and allotted plots, the establishment of industries, and the implementation progress of various projects across multiple industrial authorities in the state.

This initiative would encompass key industrial authorities, including: Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA), Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), and Satharia Industrial Development Authority (SIDA), said the official spokesperson.

A detailed land bank analysis would be conducted across these authorities. Skilled survey agencies would be appointed to map the occupancy status of allotted plots, track the progress of industrial units, and assess vacant plots, ensuring a data-driven approach to industrial planning and development.

The spokespersons said that Invest UP would oversee the entire database creation process to ensure seamless and transparent land allocation.

The appointed survey agencies would conduct onsite and offsite monitoring of industrial land, compile detailed reports on unit operations, construction, and development activities on industrial plots, ensure industrial land was used strictly for its intended purpose and report any violations, and facilitate comparative efficiency studies across different authorities, expediting the transparent allotment of vacant industrial plots.

The intent to implement the database system is to reinforce Yogi government’s commitment to industrial expansion, investment facilitation, and transparent governance, paving the way for UP becoming an industrial hub.