What we know about YouTuber Mridul Tiwari whose Lamborghini was involved in a crash in Noida

The Lamborghini involved in a crash in Noida on Sunday evening leaving two labourers injured belongs to a YouTuber Mridul Tiwari.
A car dealer was taking a test drive for the purpose of buying the luxury car from Tiwari when the accident occurred. The driver has been arrested and the injured are now recovering at a hospital, according to the NDTV.
"The car driver has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Ajmer and the car is registered with the Puducherry registration. He has been arrested and the car has been seized," news agency PTI quoted Bhupendra Singh, In-charge at Sector 126 Police Station as saying.
A purported video surfaced online showing that after the accident, the accused came out of his car and asked the locals "koi mar gaya idhar? (did anyone die here?)". In the video, a man was also heard asking the accused if he knew how many people died here.
Following this, someone in the video could be heard saying, "police ko bulao (call the police)".
Who is Mridul Tiwari?
Mridul Tiwari, in his early twenties, is a resident of Noida. He is a popular YouTuber and a social media influencer, who according to the Republic, owns multiple luxury cars and SUVs. Apart from Lamborghini, he owns multiple other luxury cars like the Porsche 718 Boxter, and recently purchased new Mahindra Scorpio N, the report said.
His YouTube channel is called 'The MriDul'. He has 240 videos on his channel and over 1.8 crore subscribers.
He launched his YouTube channel in 2018 and was quick to surpass 100k subscribers in less than a year. By March 2020, he hit over a million subscribers. This milestone earned him the coveted silver and golden play buttons from YouTube. Recently, he was also featured in YouTube's Top 10 Indian YouTube Creators list. Mridul's popularity extends beyond YouTube, with a following of over 3.5 million on Instagram and several million followers on Facebook, Republic report said.