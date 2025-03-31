What we know about YouTuber Mridul Tiwari whose Lamborghini was involved in a crash in Noida

The Lamborghini involved in a crash in Noida on Sunday evening leaving two labourers injured belongs to a YouTuber Mridul Tiwari.

A car dealer was taking a test drive for the purpose of buying the luxury car from Tiwari when the accident occurred. The driver has been arrested and the injured are now recovering at a hospital, according to the NDTV.

"The car driver has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Ajmer and the car is registered with the Puducherry registration. He has been arrested and the car has been seized," news agency PTI quoted Bhupendra Singh, In-charge at Sector 126 Police Station as saying.

A purported video surfaced online showing that after the accident, the accused came out of his car and asked the locals "koi mar gaya idhar? (did anyone die here?)". In the video, a man was also heard asking the accused if he knew how many people died here.

Following this, someone in the video could be heard saying, "police ko bulao (call the police)".

Who is Mridul Tiwari?

Mridul Tiwari, in his early twenties, is a resident of Noida. He is a popular YouTuber and a social media influencer, who according to the Republic, owns multiple luxury cars and SUVs. Apart from Lamborghini, he owns multiple other luxury cars like the Porsche 718 Boxter, and recently purchased new Mahindra Scorpio N, the report said.