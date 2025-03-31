Zoji La Pass connecting Kashmir to Ladakh opening in record time

NEW DELHI: Zojila Pass connecting Kashmir Valley to Ladakh is set to open after remaining closed for record minimum duration. As per the sources, the pass will be opened for vehicle movement after a closure of mere 32 days, on 01 Apr 2025, by Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, Director General BRO is to flag off the first convoy towards Ladakh on Tuesday, in the presence of other dignitaries.

Zojila Pass, one of the most critical and challenging high-altitude passes in the world, serves as a strategic lifeline connecting Ladakh with the Kashmir Valley and the rest of India. It has its own unique challenge of freezing temperatures, lack of oxygen and frequent avalanches.

Every year, it experiences heavy snowfall, forcing its closure during the harsh winter months. The Pass, located on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road at a height of 11, 643 feet, normally closes by mid-November every year, with the onset of winters when the temperatures dip to sub-zero degrees and opens only by end April the next year.

This temporary closure impacts not only the movement of troops and essential supplies but also disrupts the daily lives of locals in Ladakh, who depend on this route for trade, medical support, and economic activities.