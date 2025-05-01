Border villagers on the edge

SRINAGAR: Kashmir is no stranger to barrage of bullets from across the border; years under the reign of terrorism has prompted them to prepare for the worst in any given scenario. And now, amid repeated breach of ceasefire from across the international border, those inhabiting areas adjoining the Line of Control (LoC) are, literally, on the edge.

Firing by Pakistan troops along the LoC in contravention of the ceasefire for the past six nights has aggravated the anxieties among the border residents in Jammu and Kashmir; they have already begun preparing themselves for any further escalation that may unfold, cleaning and fortifying underground bunkers and hastily harvesting their crops .

“During the night of April 29-30, Pakistani posts opened unprovoked fire with small-calibre arms across the LoC opposite Naushera, Sunderbani, Ahnoor, Baramulla and Kupwara sectors besides the International Border in Pargwal sector of J&K,” an army official said, adding that the Army responded swiftly and proportionately to the provocation.

Now, the daily crossfire along the LoC has created an atmosphere of apprehension and uncertainty among those inghabiting border villages, bringing back harrowing memories of past displacement and loss of lives in cross-border shelling.

“There has been continuous firing by Pakistani troops during the last few nights. We are very apprehensive about the situation and there is no guarantee that Pakistani troops will not fire shells on civilian areas,” said Abdul Aziz, a resident of Churanda village, close to the LoC in Uri.