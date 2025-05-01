Border villagers on the edge

SRINAGAR: Kashmir is no stranger to barrage of bullets from across the border; years under the reign of terrorism has prompted them to prepare for the worst in any given scenario. And now, amid repeated breach of ceasefire from across the international border, those inhabiting areas adjoining the Line of Control (LoC) are, literally, on the edge.
Firing by Pakistan troops along the LoC in contravention of the ceasefire for the past six nights has aggravated the anxieties among the border residents in Jammu and Kashmir; they have already begun preparing themselves for any further escalation that may unfold, cleaning and fortifying underground bunkers and hastily harvesting their crops .
“During the night of April 29-30, Pakistani posts opened unprovoked fire with small-calibre arms across the LoC opposite Naushera, Sunderbani, Ahnoor, Baramulla and Kupwara sectors besides the International Border in Pargwal sector of J&K,” an army official said, adding that the Army responded swiftly and proportionately to the provocation.
Now, the daily crossfire along the LoC has created an atmosphere of apprehension and uncertainty among those inghabiting border villages, bringing back harrowing memories of past displacement and loss of lives in cross-border shelling.
“There has been continuous firing by Pakistani troops during the last few nights. We are very apprehensive about the situation and there is no guarantee that Pakistani troops will not fire shells on civilian areas,” said Abdul Aziz, a resident of Churanda village, close to the LoC in Uri.
In the past, the Churanda village has suffered casualties in cross-border firing and shelling. “We are living in fear. Our children are not going to school. We pray that the border tension ease,” he said.
Right from Uri in north Kashmir to Kupwara to twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch to the Arnas border in Jammu, residents are taking caution as they brace for escalation.
“We are cleaning and fortifying the underground bunkers. We are storing food items including rice, wheat, Dal and water and other essentials in them. The situation is very tense; we don’t know what will happen tomorrow. We have also kept beddings in bunkers for whatever may come,” said residents living near the LoC in Poonch.
In border areas, locals with the support of administration have constructed underground bunkers where they can take refuge during cross-border firing. “We are preparing for the worst by cleaning and repairing our bunkers,” said Keemati Lal, a resident of Arnas border area.
He said time has come to give a befitting reply to Pakistan. “The Army should teach Pakistan a lesson for sponsoring terrorism and resorting to ceasefire violations. We farmers are standing with our forces.”
Cross-border firing unabated
Since last six nights, there have been daily instances of cross-border firing with small-calibre weapons by Pakistan forces in several sectors along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. The tensions on the border escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, where 25 tourists and a local were killed, and the retaliatory suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty by India.
Bunkers stocked and fortified
Right from Uri in north Kashmir to the Arnas border in Jammu, residents are taking caution as they brace for escalation. “We are cleaning and fortifying the bunkers. We are storing food items including rice, wheat, dal and water and other essentials in them. The situation is very tense; we don’t know what will happen tomorrow,” said residents living near LoC in Poonch
Farmers rush to harvest
The farmers in the Trewa area of Ania sector were seen hurriedly completing harvest. “Before escalation of border tensions, we want to complete harvest of all crops in the fields close to the border,” said a local. Bullet proof tractors, a common sight in these areas rushed to and fro. The flare up in tensions is once again testing the resilience of those living on the margins.