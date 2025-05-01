Chhattisgarh rural life to move, connect, thrive with steady bus service scheme

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh cabinet on Wednesday decided to initiate the "Mukhyamantri Gramin Bus Suvidha Yojana" to facilitate within easy reach of the local residents inhabiting remote, scheduled, rural and Maoist-affected regions.

The decision was to bridge the gap that rural communities often experience in their daily lives as a silent struggle to access convenient regular rural transport services particularly in those areas having low population density.

“In the remote rural and scheduled areas of Chhattisgarh the public transport services are less and scattered. There remains a sparse public transport network to meet the local needs. A committee will be formed at the state and district level for the determination of new rural routes across the rural and tribal belts. The state government will provide special financial assistance in the first years to various categories of vehicles operated under the new scheme”, said CM Sai.