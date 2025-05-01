Communal tension erupts in Nainital after sexual assault of minor, accused held

NAINITAL: Communal tension broke out in Uttarakhand's Nainital after a 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 60-year-old man, triggering protests and vandalism, officials said.

According to the police, the accused, Osman, who is a contractor by profession, has been arrested but added that there was heavy deployment of forces to maintain peace.

Protests broke out in the city on Wednesday night after a girl was allegedly assaulted and later taken for a medical examination around 8 p.m.

As news of the incident spread, members of some Hindu groups gathered outside the local police station, demanding strict action against the accused. The protests soon turned violent, with some shops owned by members of the Muslim community being vandalised. A nearby mosque was also targeted with stones, according to police.

Protesters shouted anti-Pakistan slogans and damaged several vehicles. Stones were also thrown at houses in the area, breaking windows and causing panic among residents.

Senior police officials, including Superintendent of Police (City) Jagdish Chandra, reached the scene and spoke with the protesters. He assured them that serious action would be taken against the accused, which helped calm tensions.

Despite the efforts, the protests continued late into the night. To prevent further violence, police increased patrolling across the city until 2 a.m.

SP Chandra said that a large number of police personnel have been deployed across the city to maintain law and order.