Congress files several police complaints against Assam CM Himanta for remarks against women

GUWAHATI: The Congress on Thursday filed police complaints against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his alleged derogatory remarks against women during the recent panchayat poll campaign.

In a protest against Sarma's statement made on April 28, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) lodged several complaints at district headquarters across the state.

The police are, however, yet to register the FIRs and said they are investigating the complaints.

Sarma, during panchayat election rallies, had mentioned a witness' statement from the report of the Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission on irregularities in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examinations for 2013 and 2014, when the Congress was in power.

He had said the witness' statement maintained that women "had to adopt a wrong path" to get jobs during the Congress regime.