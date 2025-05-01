Crackdown on illegal madrasas, encroachment continues in UP districts along India-Nepal border

LUCKNOW: Following the passage of the Waqf Act-2024, efforts to reclaim government land from illegal structures, particularly madrasas, mosques, and other unauthorised religious sites, continued on Thursday across seven Uttar Pradesh districts bordering Nepal.

The state government has termed it a campaign launched under CM Yogi Adityanath’s directives to target illegal structures. Joint teams from the Revenue and Police departments are conducting coordinated operations to identify and remove encroachments, including unauthorised mosques, Eidgahs, and madrasas.

At the same time, unrecognised and non-compliant madrasas are being sealed. While unauthorised religious structures on government land are being demolished per legal procedures. So far, action has been taken against hundreds of illegal constructions, and the crackdown continues in full force.

The campaign is being run in the seven districts, including Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Maharajganj and Siddharthnagar, all sharing borders with Nepal.