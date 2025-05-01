Gujarat BJP MP writes to BJP MLA over crorepati sarpanch scam allegations

AHMEDABAD: In an unusual move that underscores the widening cracks within the Gujarat BJP, Ahmedabad East MP Hasmukh Patel has written a formal letter to Vatwa MLA Babusinh Jadav, demanding action over corruption allegations against a sarpanch and her husband in Dhamtwan village, Ahmedabad district.

The letter, now viral, marks a fresh instance of party infighting surfacing through formal correspondence rather than internal dialogue.

The villagers of Dhamtwan in Daskroi taluka had earlier raised serious allegations of a multi-crore scam involving the local sarpanch, Rekhaben Sanjaybhai Parekh, and her husband.

They claim the couple engaged in large-scale bribery in granting construction permits for industrial sheds and misused panchayat funds.

The husband, despite holding no official designation, allegedly runs the panchayat's affairs from the shadows, issuing leave letters and overseeing financial operations with impunity.