Indian Railways launches specially designed Digital Clocks at 1337 stations

NEW DELHI: In a first-of-its-kind move, Indian Railways has unveiled an ambitious plan to install specially designed digital clocks at 1,337 railway stations across the country.
These clocks will not only display time with absolute precision but will also reflect the ethos and aesthetic identity of Indian Railways, symbolising innovation and national pride.
The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of enhancing digital infrastructure and is being rolled out under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, which focuses on the redevelopment and modernisation of 1,337 stations nationwide.
To bring this unique project to life, the Ministry of Railways has launched a national design competition, inviting entries from professional designers, college students, and schoolchildren.
The aim is to select innovative yet practical clock designs that can be standardised across all railway stations while representing the values of Indian Railways.
He added, “In this, the participants, including professionals will have to submit high-resolution images of their designs which should be original and free from intellectual property violations within May this year.”
The competition comes with substantial incentives: the best design in the professional category will receive a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, while five consolation prizes of Rs 50,000 each will also be awarded. Similarly, five consolation prizes each will be given in the college and school student categories.
Sources said that each station could be equipped with 20 to 25 of these specially designed digital clocks at platforms, station buildings, waiting halls, and other public areas.
Over time, the project may be expanded to cover all stations in the country. These digital clocks may also be powered by renewable solar energy and could feature additional displays such as temperature, pollution levels, and other useful data.
Contracts for redevelopment work have already been awarded at 1,202 of the 1,337 stations, and work is progressing steadily. The Railways plans to unveil the first set of these digital clocks by next year.
Importantly, Indian Railways will retain the copyright of the selected clock designs. The winning entries must be both visually appealing and viable for mass production and implementation, capturing the spirit of service and progress that defines Indian Railways.