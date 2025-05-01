Indian Railways launches specially designed Digital Clocks at 1337 stations

NEW DELHI: In a first-of-its-kind move, Indian Railways has unveiled an ambitious plan to install specially designed digital clocks at 1,337 railway stations across the country.

These clocks will not only display time with absolute precision but will also reflect the ethos and aesthetic identity of Indian Railways, symbolising innovation and national pride.

The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of enhancing digital infrastructure and is being rolled out under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, which focuses on the redevelopment and modernisation of 1,337 stations nationwide.

To bring this unique project to life, the Ministry of Railways has launched a national design competition, inviting entries from professional designers, college students, and schoolchildren.

The aim is to select innovative yet practical clock designs that can be standardised across all railway stations while representing the values of Indian Railways.

