Jamshedpur’s Shambhavi Jayaswal is the national topper in ICSE Class 10 with perfect 100%

RANCHI: Shambhavi Jayaswal of Loyola School, Jamshedpur, has emerged as the national topper in the ICSE Class 10 examinations, securing a perfect average of 100% score across all subjects—making her the only student in the country to do so this year.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared results for both ICSE and ISC exams on Wednesday.

Shambhavi, who studied for six to seven hours daily, attributed her success to her parents, teachers, and school environment. “I don’t have any social media account and use television occasionally for entertainment,” she said, crediting her disciplined routine for the achievement.

She has chosen the science stream for Class 11 and aspires to pursue engineering at IIT-Bombay after clearing the IIT-JEE.

Shambhavi’s father, Dr Abhishek Jaiswal, said the happiness was beyond words. “While I was confident she would score very well, I never imagined she’d achieve a perfect 100% and emerge as the national topper,” he added. He credited Loyola School’s strong academic environment and the dedicated mentorship of its teachers for shaping her success.

Describing his daughter as humble and analytically sharp, Dr Jaiswal said Shambhavi has consistently performed at the top throughout her academic journey. “She’s admired not just for her academic excellence, but also for being a well-rounded individual,” he added.

Outside the classroom, Shambhavi has actively participated in debates, music, and social service activities, further enriching her school experience.