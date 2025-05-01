Just 8 per cent of bacterial infections in India treated appropriately in 2019: Lancet

NEW DELHI: Only eight per cent of bacterial infections reported in India in 2019 were treated appropriately, according to a recent analysis of low- and middle-income countries.

The data, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, show that in 2019, nearly 15 lakh bacterial infections were resistant to carbapenems—a common antibiotic agent used to treat severe bacterial infections—in eight countries where the study was conducted.

Carbapenems are used for treating severe infections, such as those acquired in hospitals, where bacteria resistant to antibiotics are abundant.

The study—conducted in eight countries, including Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Mexico—said that of the 15 lakh bacterial infections, treatment courses were procured for only a little over one lakh.

This treatment gap meant that only 6.9 per cent of the patients were treated appropriately, according to researchers, including those from the Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (GARDP), Switzerland.