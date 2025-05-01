Mahayuti's 100-day test: Only five of 37 departments clear the bar; CM Fadnavis' Home Ministry falls short

MUMBAI: In a telling reflection of administrative performance, only five out of Maharashtra’s 37 departments managed to meet the targets set under the Mahayuti government's ambitious 100-day programme. The initiative, launched by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on January 7, 2024, and concluded on April 16, aimed to benchmark and enhance departmental performance across various sectors.

Surprisingly, the departments led by the top brass of the state—Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Home), Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Urban Development), and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (Finance and Excise)—failed to make it to the list of top-performing ministries.

As per data released by the state government, only five departments achieved the desired performance threshold, marking a mere 12.5 per cent overall success rate for the government’s short-term initiative.

Leading the list was the Women and Child Development Department, under Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Aditi Tatkare, which scored an impressive 80 per cent against the set benchmarks. The Public Works Department (PWD) followed closely with 77.95 per cent, while the Agriculture Department secured third place with 66.15 per cent. The Rural Development Department and the Transport and Ports Department completed the top five, scoring 63.85 per cent and 61.28 per cent respectively.