Man beheads girlfriend, dumps body in canal in Uttarakhand; headless torso recovered

DEHRADUN: A 32-year-old taxi driver, has been arrested by the Haryana police for allegedly killing his girlfriend, in a bid to marry another woman.

Based on the confession by Mushtaq Ali, the police have recovered a headless body from a canal in Sitarganj.

According to the police, the victim, Pooja Mandal a resident of Bengali Colony in Nanakmatta, Uttarakhand, worked at a spa centre in Gurugram, along with her younger sister, Purmila Biswas.

Pooja had returned to Sitarganj in November to meet Mushtaq Ali, but went missing, prompting her sister to file a missing person report at Sector 5 police station in Gurugram on December 19.

The Haryana Police had been searching for Pooja continuously until Mushtaq's arrest on Wednesday.

Udham Singh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police, Manikant Mishra, confirmed that Mushtaq had confessed to killing Pooja by slitting her throat and throwing her body into the canal around five and a half months ago.

Mushtaq allegedly met Pooja in 2022, and they began a love affair. However, when Mushtaq married another woman, Pooja confronted him, leading to an argument. Mushtaq then took Pooja to a secluded spot near the Nadanna canal, where he killed her.

The police are currently searching for Pooja's head, which has not been recovered yet.

Police and divers are scouring the canal to locate the missing body part. Further investigation is underway.