NMR yet to take off; less than 1% of doctors have applied for enrollment so far

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Register (NMR), a centralised database of registered medical practitioners in modern medicine in the country, has received less than one per cent of doctor applications for enrollment in the last eight months despite it being mandatory for registered doctors in India to enrol in the central registry.

But what is shocking is that out of the less than one per cent of doctors who have so far applied for NMR, which was launched with great fanfare by Union Health Minister J P Nadda on August 23, 98 per cent of applications have not been approved.

There are over 13 lakh registered medical practitioners (RMPs) in India.

According to an RTI, the National Medical Council (NMC) received 10,411 applications till April 24.

The RTI reply, dated April 29, said that the total number of applications not approved to date is 10,237, including 139 applications where queries were raised.

“The total number of applications rejected to date is two,” the reply said.

According to Kerala-based Dr K V Babu, who filed the RTI, according to information provided by the NMC, 13,08,009 allopathic doctors were registered with the State Medical Councils (SMCs) and the NMC as of June 2022.