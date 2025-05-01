Pahalgam accused should be punished, killed in PoK, says kin

SRINAGAR: As the name of local Lashkar terrorist Farooq Ahmed Tadwa, who is in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), has cropped up during investigation into the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, his house was demolished in Kupwara in north Kashmir.

Farooq’s nephew has said if his uncle is linked to the terror attack, he should be punished and killed in PoK and that if India wants to end terrorism, it should destroy Pakistan.

According to sources, the over ground workers (OGW) network of Farooq, who is an LeT commander based in PoK, has provided logistic and other support to Pahalgam attackers. “He had facilitated infiltration of the two Pakistani terrorists involved in the attack, besides luring youth to terrorism,” said a source linked to the probe.

After Farooq’s name cropped up during investigation, security forces on Saturday demolished his house at Kalaroos area of Kupwara. Security agencies have demolished houses of nine local terrorists after the Pahalgam massacre.