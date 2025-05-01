PIL in Allahabad HC seeks SIT probe into Robert Vadra’s 'hate' speech over Pahalgam attack

LUCKNOW: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Allahabad High Court seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into alleged remarks made by Robert Vadra, husband of Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in connection with the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.
The PIL, filed by senior advocate Ranjana Agnihotri on behalf of the organisation Hindu Front for Justice, claimed that Vadra’s remarks were “provocative”, created an atmosphere of fear and unrest among the Hindu community, and attracted action under Sections 152, 302, and 399 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The hearing is likely to be held on Friday.
According to media reports cited in the plea, Vadra had allegedly said that non-Muslims were attacked in Pahalgam as terrorists felt Muslims were being "mistreated" in the country.
The plea further alleged that Vadra’s remarks were “poisonous”, “separatist”, and “insensitive”, and claimed that he stated the state was pushing forward Hindutva as a justification for the inhuman terror attack.
The petitioner contended that Hindus were bound to take exception to such “hate” speech and apprehended that Vadra was working for “Gajwa-e-Hind.”
The court has been urged to order an SIT probe into Vadra’s statements to identify the root cause and elements behind the remarks.