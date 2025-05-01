PIL in Allahabad HC seeks SIT probe into Robert Vadra’s 'hate' speech over Pahalgam attack

According to media reports cited in the plea, Vadra had allegedly said that non-Muslims were attacked in Pahalgam as terrorists felt Muslims were being "mistreated" in the country.

The plea further alleged that Vadra’s remarks were “poisonous”, “separatist”, and “insensitive”, and claimed that he stated the state was pushing forward Hindutva as a justification for the inhuman terror attack.

The petitioner contended that Hindus were bound to take exception to such “hate” speech and apprehended that Vadra was working for “Gajwa-e-Hind.”

The court has been urged to order an SIT probe into Vadra’s statements to identify the root cause and elements behind the remarks.