PM Narendra Modi at WAVE summit says India’s creative economy will hold a significant share in the country’s GDP

He said, India is emerging as a global hub for film production, digital content, gaming, fashion, music and live concerts so the investors should believe it and start investing in it.

“In India, growth has been witnessed in the OTT platform. The Screen size may be getting smaller but the scope is infinite. The screen is getting micro, but the message is mega so youth can play a major role,” he said adding there are no boundaries or baggage in the youth's spirit and working style,” he added.

Modi highlighted the boundless creativity of the youth, noting that it flows freely without hesitation or reluctance. He described WAVES as a wave of culture, creativity, and global connection, emphasising how it showcases India's creative strengths on the international stage.

He also pointed out that India, with its population of over a billion, is a land of a billion-plus stories. From the outset, the Summit has been filled with purpose, and in its first edition, WAVES has already captured the attention of the world.

Modi highlighted the significance of the summit in Mumbai, where over 100 artists, innovators, investors, and policymakers from across the globe have come together under one roof. He emphasized that they are collectively laying the foundation for a global ecosystem that celebrates talent, creativity, and innovation on an international scale.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that on this day, May 3, 112 years ago in 1913, India’s first feature film, Raja Harishchandra, was released, produced by Dadasaheb Phalke, whose birth anniversary was celebrated yesterday. Modi noted that in the last century, Indian cinema has played a pivotal role in taking India to every corner of the world.