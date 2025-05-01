Punjab heightens dam security amid water release dispute with Haryana

CHANDIGARH: The water-sharing dispute between Punjab and Haryana has intensified, with the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) transferring its Director of Water Regulation, Akashdeep Singh, a Punjab cadre officer, and replacing him with Sanjeev Kumar from the Haryana cadre, an unexpected move that has escalated tensions between the two states.
Punjab has reacted strongly by stepping up security at the regulator end of the Nangal dam amid fears of a law and order problem following the BBMB’s decision to release 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana on "humanitarian grounds".
The decision has been vehemently opposed by Punjab, which claims that Haryana has already utilised 104 per cent of its water share for the current accounting season, from September 22, 2024, to May 20, 2025.
Sources said the security enhancement was a precautionary measure in response to the heated atmosphere. “So, taking precautionary measures, the security has been stepped up,” said an official.
Adding to the controversy, transfer orders issued for both officers—Akashdeep Singh and Sanjeev Kumar—stated that Singh had requested the transfer. However, Singh has sent a letter to the BBMB denying making any such request. Meanwhile, the Punjab Chief Engineer wrote to the BBMB, contending that Sanjeev Kumar has experience only in dam safety, not in water regulation, and demanded an immediate revocation of the transfer.
Sources claimed Singh had been insisting on releasing water to Haryana only upon receipt of an official indent from Punjab, as per the BBMB’s regulation manual. His removal is being seen as a step towards overriding Punjab's resistance to the release.
During a five-hour BBMB technical committee meeting held yesterday, the decision to release the water was finalised despite strong objections from Punjab officials.
They argued that Haryana had already consumed its quota and that water levels in the Pong and Ranjit Sagar dams were lower than last year. Punjab found itself isolated as BJP-ruled Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi reportedly joined forces to push for the release, while Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh remained neutral.
The BBMB is responsible for regulating water distribution from the Bhakra, Pong and Ranjit Sagar dams, which serve the irrigation and other needs of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.
Reacting to the development, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condemned the move, calling it an act of “robbery” of Punjab’s rights. “Punjab strongly opposes the decision to provide water to Haryana through BBMB, which is the right of Punjab and Punjabis. The BJP government of the Centre and Haryana has united against Punjab. We will not tolerate another robbery of our rights by BJP at any cost. BJP should be ready to face the opposition. BJP can never be a friend of Punjab and Punjabis,” he wrote on X.
In retaliation, Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma accused the Punjab government of deliberately blocking Haryana’s share of water to disrupt supply to the national capital.
“The Punjab government has resorted to dirty politics by stopping the water supply to Haryana and Delhi. After losing in Delhi, now they want to create a water crisis in Delhi. We are working day and night to provide clean water to every household in Delhi, and now the Punjab government wants to take revenge on the people of Delhi in this way. Stop this dirty politics or else you will be expelled from Punjab as well,” Verma posted on X.
Haryana has sought 8,500 cusecs of water from May 21 to 31, while Punjab has requested 8,000 cusecs, with the total demand likely to rise to 23,000 cusecs in June.
Punjab officials fear that giving additional water to Haryana will bring down water levels in the Bhakra dam, severely affecting the state's own needs.
Meanwhile, Punjab’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party has announced state-wide protests against the BBMB decision.