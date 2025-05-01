Rajasthan CM directs police to deport illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from state

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday directed police to launch a campaign against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

He instructed them to deport Bangladeshi nationals who are illegally residing in the state, an official said.

The chief minister held a series of meetings with senior officials and issued necessary directions.

"The CM has directed officials to run a special campaign against illegal Bangladeshis residing in the state. He instructed the officials to identify such individuals and start the process of deportation," the official said.

In a review meeting of the energy department, the CM said that the government is working to provide electricity to the state's farmers during the day by 2027 and also to the industrial sector.

Sharma said that to achieve these goals, the power generation to transmission and distribution system should be strengthened with foresight.

While reviewing the availability and demand of electricity, he asked the officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the farmers during the Rabi season.

He also said that alternative sources of power generation should be prepared given the demand in the near future.

The chief minister also held a meeting with a delegation from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and discussed various matters, including the upgrading of the state's road network, development of infrastructure and potential investment.