Sanjay Raut claims Centre's caste census move is to 'divert attention' from Pahalgam attack, but gives credit to Rahul

MUMBAI: MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday credited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the Centre's move to include caste enumeration in the next census, but claimed the decision was taken to divert people's attention from the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Talking to reporters here, Raut said the timing of the caste enumeration decision was suspect as it was taken just a week after the terrorist attack in south Kashmir's Pahalgam town, where 26 people, mostly tourists, were massacred.

The Rajya Sabha MP claimed said the decision was taken to divert people's attention when the BJP-led government at the Centre was facing questions over the April 22 carnage.

On Wednesday, the Centre announced that caste enumeration will be a part of the next population census, with the inclusion of caste details for the first time since independence hailed by the BJP and its allies as a "historic" step to help design "truly equitable and focused" policies.

The decision was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA).

Raut emphasised that caste census is an issue linked to social justice.