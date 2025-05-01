Tax filing made easier for the salaried class

NEW DELHI: Good news for salaried tax payers! The government has made tax filing easier for those earning up to Rs 1.25 lakh through long-term capital gains from equities or equity mutual funds. Earlier, salaried individuals with income from capital gains were required to file Form ITR-2 even where the capital gains were non-taxable.

From this year, the new Form ITR-1 has a small section for reporting long-term capital gains on which tax is not payable. Currently, ITR 1 is filed by individuals with income up to Rs 50 lakh from salary, one house property, interest and agriculture income. However, if they made capital gains in a particular year, they had to file ITR-2.

To ease the compliance burden, the tax department has exempted salaried individuals with long-term capital gains up to Rs 1.25 lakh annually from filing ITR 2 form.

It must be noted that the government enhanced the threshold for tax-free long-term capital gains from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.25 lakh in the Budget this year.