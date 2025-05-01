Tourism takes hit in Uttarakhand's Nainital as protests erupt over minor’s rape case

DEHRADUN: Tourism in Nainital has taken a severe hit after massive protests broke out across the hill town on Wednesday, following the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl by a 65-year-old man. Widespread cancellations of hotel bookings have been reported, and several tourists have cut their trips short amid the escalating unrest.
The incident comes at a time when tensions are already high nationwide, particularly following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. Public fury in Nainital has been amplified by the broader anger directed at a specific community, observers noted.
The alleged crime triggered a complete shutdown across Nainital on Thursday. From Tallital to Mallital, shops, street vendors, and rickshaw services remained shut in protest. “People are incredibly angry and hurt by this heinous act,” said a local resident, requesting anonymity. “Coming at a time when there is already so much tension, this has just made things worse. We want justice for the child.”
Heavy police deployment was seen citywide to maintain law and order. "Many tourists are cutting trips short," a source said, adding that a significant number of online hotel booking cancellations have been received. Authorities have placed security forces at sensitive locations throughout the town, and officials confirmed that the situation remains tense but under control.
The accused, identified as Usman, was arrested on Wednesday. He has been charged under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He was presented in court and remanded to judicial custody.
Confirming the arrest, a senior police official said, “We have kept the accused under tight security in view of the mob's unrest after taking him into custody. The medical examination of the accused is being conducted.”
Various organisations surrounded the local police station late Wednesday night, further fuelling the tension. Police sources also confirmed instances of shop vandalism in the area.
On Thursday, thousands participated in a rally organised by Hindu groups in Mallital. Additional police forces were deployed in sensitive zones and outside the accused’s residence. Joint Magistrate Varuna Agarwal told reporters, “Strict action will be taken against those attempting to create unrest, and legal proceedings are underway.”
Protesters have demanded stringent punishment for the accused, including property confiscation. They also called for verification drives for all outsiders, especially tenants and temporary workers from a specific community, and the identification and deportation of any illegally residing foreign nationals.
“The tourism business has been severely affected,” said Nainital Hotel Association President Digvijay Singh Bisht. “We received a large number of online booking cancellation messages.”
Authorities are actively monitoring social media to prevent the spread of misinformation.