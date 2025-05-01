Tourism takes hit in Uttarakhand's Nainital as protests erupt over minor’s rape case

DEHRADUN: Tourism in Nainital has taken a severe hit after massive protests broke out across the hill town on Wednesday, following the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl by a 65-year-old man. Widespread cancellations of hotel bookings have been reported, and several tourists have cut their trips short amid the escalating unrest.

The incident comes at a time when tensions are already high nationwide, particularly following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. Public fury in Nainital has been amplified by the broader anger directed at a specific community, observers noted.

The alleged crime triggered a complete shutdown across Nainital on Thursday. From Tallital to Mallital, shops, street vendors, and rickshaw services remained shut in protest. “People are incredibly angry and hurt by this heinous act,” said a local resident, requesting anonymity. “Coming at a time when there is already so much tension, this has just made things worse. We want justice for the child.”

Heavy police deployment was seen citywide to maintain law and order. "Many tourists are cutting trips short," a source said, adding that a significant number of online hotel booking cancellations have been received. Authorities have placed security forces at sensitive locations throughout the town, and officials confirmed that the situation remains tense but under control.