'US supports India's right to defend itself,' says Rajnath Singh after call with Defence Secretary Hegseth

Amid the extremely charged atmosphere following the Pahalgam terror attack, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday spoke to US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, PTI reported, citing official sources.
Expressing "deepest sympathies for the tragic loss of lives in the Pahalgam attack," which led to a diplomatic showdown between India and Pakistan, Hegseth conveyed strong support of the US government in India's fight against terrorism.
"Secretary Hegseth said that the U.S. stands in solidarity with India and supports India’s right to defend itself. He reiterated the strong support of the U.S. government in India's fight against terrorism," Rajnath Singh's office said in a social media post.
During the conversation, Singh told Hegseth that "Pakistan has a history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations," the defence ministry said.
Singh also stressed on the need for the global community "to explicitly and unequivocally condemn and call out such heinous acts of terrorism."
The conversation between the top defence officials of India and US came a day after the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia.
Rubio also spoke separately with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and stressed the need to condemn the terror attack and urged Pakistani officials' cooperation in investigating "this unconscionable attack."
Following the Pahalgam attack, the deadliest in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019, India downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan and announced a raft of measures, including suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post.