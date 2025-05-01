'US supports India's right to defend itself,' says Rajnath Singh after call with Defence Secretary Hegseth

Amid the extremely charged atmosphere following the Pahalgam terror attack, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday spoke to US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, PTI reported, citing official sources.

Expressing "deepest sympathies for the tragic loss of lives in the Pahalgam attack," which led to a diplomatic showdown between India and Pakistan, Hegseth conveyed strong support of the US government in India's fight against terrorism.

"Secretary Hegseth said that the U.S. stands in solidarity with India and supports India’s right to defend itself. He reiterated the strong support of the U.S. government in India's fight against terrorism," Rajnath Singh's office said in a social media post.

During the conversation, Singh told Hegseth that "Pakistan has a history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations," the defence ministry said.

Singh also stressed on the need for the global community "to explicitly and unequivocally condemn and call out such heinous acts of terrorism."