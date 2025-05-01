US Secretary of State Marco Rubio dials Jaishankar, reaffirms US commitment against terrorism

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism.

Expressing his sorrow for the lives lost in the "horrific terrorist attack" in Pahalgam, Rubio also encouraged India to work with Pakistan to "de-escalate tensions" and maintain peace and security in South Asia, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

It comes as there has been a rise in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (Loc) in Jammu and Kashmir after the April 22 brutal attack in Pahalgam, where Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, and injured many others.

India has taken a raft of measures against Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism, including holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance and closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari. India has also decided to curtail the strength of High Commissions.