India warns Pakistan against unprovoked ceasefire violations as DGMOs dial hotline

NEW DELHI: Amid repeated unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian side strongly cautioned Pakistan during a hotline conversation between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries on Tuesday.
The sources, however, described the exchanges over the hotline as "routine", saying it was a weekly conversation between the DGMOs that is held every Tuesday.
Generally, a nominated officer of the Military Operations (MO) Branch communicates with the designated officer of the Pakistan's MO Branch.
This talk holds significance amidst the heightened tension along the borders and Line of Control with Pakistan since the April 22 Pahalgam killings of 26 civilians by the terrorists.
The firings along the Line of Control have continued since the last six days, said a senior officer but Wednesday saw this stretching towards the International Borders. "Firing of small arms took place in Pargwal Sector which happens to be the northernmost point of the International Borders between the two countries."
During the night of April 29–30, 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the Line of Control in the Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor sectors of Jammu & Kashmir. The Indian Army responded swiftly and proportionately to the aggression.
"Further, unprovoked small arms firing by Pakistan Army was also reported from their posts across the Line of Control in Baramulla and Kupwara districts, as well as across the International Border in the Pargwal Sector." said the Army sources.
Indian Army troops responded appropriately, they added.
A ceasefire violation, as explained by a source, is counted if there are more than 20 rounds fired by the Pakistan Army or they are from any weapon which is above the Medium Machine Gun (MMG) like the mortars and above caliber weapon. There have been 13 to 14 ceasefire violations by Pakistan this year, he added
The Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries had in 2021 reiterated the 2003 ceasefire agreement.
Pakistan and India share a total of 3,323 km border which is divided into three parts: the International Border (IB) (approximately 2,400 km from Gujarat to the north banks of Chenab in Akhnoor in Jammu), the Line of Control (LoC), (740 km long and runs from parts of Jammu to parts of Leh) and the Actual Ground Position Line (AGPL) (110 km long dividing the Siachen region extending from NJ 9842 to Indira Col in the north.)