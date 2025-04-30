India warns Pakistan against unprovoked ceasefire violations as DGMOs dial hotline

NEW DELHI: Amid repeated unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian side strongly cautioned Pakistan during a hotline conversation between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries on Tuesday.

The sources, however, described the exchanges over the hotline as "routine", saying it was a weekly conversation between the DGMOs that is held every Tuesday.

Generally, a nominated officer of the Military Operations (MO) Branch communicates with the designated officer of the Pakistan's MO Branch.

This talk holds significance amidst the heightened tension along the borders and Line of Control with Pakistan since the April 22 Pahalgam killings of 26 civilians by the terrorists.

The firings along the Line of Control have continued since the last six days, said a senior officer but Wednesday saw this stretching towards the International Borders. "Firing of small arms took place in Pargwal Sector which happens to be the northernmost point of the International Borders between the two countries."