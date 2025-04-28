Pakistan continues ceasefire violations along LoC for fourth consecutive night

Pakistani troops continued to violate the ceasefire along the LoC, resorting to unprovoked firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Kupwara districts, army officials said, reported PTI on Monday.

This was the fourth consecutive night that Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and came amid heightened tension between New Delhi and Islamabad following last week's terror attack in Pahalgam.

A defence spokesperson said Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts during the night of April 27-28, PTI reported.

Indian troops responded swiftly and effectively, the spokesperson added, with no reports of any casualties.