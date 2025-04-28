Pakistan continues ceasefire violations along LoC for fourth consecutive night

Pakistani troops continued to violate the ceasefire along the LoC, resorting to unprovoked firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Kupwara districts, army officials said, reported PTI on Monday.
This was the fourth consecutive night that Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and came amid heightened tension between New Delhi and Islamabad following last week's terror attack in Pahalgam.
A defence spokesperson said Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts during the night of April 27-28, PTI reported.
Indian troops responded swiftly and effectively, the spokesperson added, with no reports of any casualties.
Tensions between India and Pakistan have heightened following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives. In response, security agencies have ramped up their efforts to track down those responsible for the attack.
India has taken a series of stringent actions against Pakistan, including the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, the suspension of the over six-decade-old Indus Waters Treaty, and the immediate closure of the Attari land-transit post.
These decisions were made on Wednesday following a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who pledged that India will "identify, track, and punish" every terrorist and their "backers" behind the deadly Pahalgam attack.
In retaliation, Pakistan has suspended all bilateral agreements with India, including the 1972 Simla Agreement.
Meanwhile, police have released sketches of three suspects believed to be involved in the Pahalgam attack. The suspects are identified as Hashim Musa alias Suleman and Ali Bhai alias Talha Bhai, both from Pakistan, and Adil Hussain Thoker, a resident of Anantnag district. A reward of Rs 20 lakh has been announced for credible information leading to their arrest.
Additionally, in South Kashmir, security forces have demolished the homes of three more suspected terrorists, bringing the total number of houses demolished to nine since the Pahalgam attack. The properties belong to Adnan Shafi Dar (Shopian), Amir Nazir (Pulwama), and Jameel Ahmad (Bandipora).
In response to India's actions, Pakistan has put the 1972 Shimla Agreement on hold and closed its airspace to Indian carriers.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, while supporting a decisive fight against terrorism, cautioned against actions that might alienate innocent people in the region. "The people of Kashmir have openly condemned terrorism and the killing of innocent civilians. It’s time to build on this support but avoid any misplaced actions that could harm innocent lives. Punish the guilty, but ensure innocent people are not caught in the crossfire," Abdullah stated on X.
(With inputs from PTI)