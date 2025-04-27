Social activist shot dead in J-K's Kupwara four days after Pahalgam attack

SRINAGAR: A social activist, identified as Ghulam Rasool Magray, 44, succumbed to injuries after being shot by unidentified gunmen at his residence in the Kandi Khas area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday night, Indianexpress reported.

According to police officials, the assailants forced their way into Magray’s home late in the evening and opened indiscriminate fire, critically injuring him. Magray sustained gunshot wounds in the abdomen and wrist.

He was initially rushed to the District Hospital in Handwara for emergency medical attention and later referred to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar due to the severity of his injuries.

Despite medical intervention, Magray succumbed to his wounds.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. The motive behind the attack remains unclear. Officials confirmed that Magray was known locally as a social activist, though no group has so far claimed responsibility for the shooting.

The incident comes at a time when the Kashmir Valley is under heightened security following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam earlier in the week, in which 25 tourists and a local resident lost their lives.

Security forces have intensified checks and patrolling in the region, particularly in sensitive districts, amid concerns over a potential escalation in targeted attacks.

(With inputs from PTI)