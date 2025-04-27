'Anytime, anywhere': Indian Navy shares visuals of missile tests, claims to be combat-ready

With the possibility of war looming over India and Pakistan in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, the Indian Navy on Sunday morning shared visuals of multiple anti-ship firings in the Arabian Sea, asserting that they are combat-ready.
The Navy shared visuals of BrahMos anti-ship and anti-surface cruise missiles being launched from a fleet of warships including Kolkata-class destroyers and Nilgiri and Krivak-class frigates.
Pakistan had earlier declared a no-fly zone over the Arabian Sea and issued live-fire warnings amid reports that it is preparing to test a new missile.
"Indian Navy Ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems, and crew for long-range precision offensive strike.
"Indian Navy stands combat-ready, credible, and future-ready in safeguarding the nation's maritime interests. Anytime Anywhere Anyhow," said the Indian Navy in a post on social media platform X.
The Indian Navy's public announcement of successful firings comes after the recent terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 which claimed 26 lives; Pakistan is claimed to be behind the attack.
India, in retaliation to the attack, ordered the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960, expulsion of all Pakistani nationals by April 27, and the closing of the Attari-Wagah border. India has also condemened the repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control.
Pakistan, in response, suspended all bilateral agreements with India.
In his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, the Prime Minister spoke at length about the pain and anger felt across the nation.
He underlined that enemies of the nation and of Jammu and Kashmir were frustrated with the region’s progress. “The terrorists and the masterminds of terror want Kashmir to be destroyed again and hence they executed such a big conspiracy,” he said.
Urging the public to remain resolute, he said, “We have to strengthen our resolve to face this challenge that has surfaced before the country. We have to demonstrate strong willpower as a nation. Today the world is watching, after this terrorist attack, the whole country is speaking in one voice.”