'Anytime, anywhere': Indian Navy shares visuals of missile tests, claims to be combat-ready

With the possibility of war looming over India and Pakistan in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, the Indian Navy on Sunday morning shared visuals of multiple anti-ship firings in the Arabian Sea, asserting that they are combat-ready.

The Navy shared visuals of BrahMos anti-ship and anti-surface cruise missiles being launched from a fleet of warships including Kolkata-class destroyers and Nilgiri and Krivak-class frigates.

Pakistan had earlier declared a no-fly zone over the Arabian Sea and issued live-fire warnings amid reports that it is preparing to test a new missile.

"Indian Navy Ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems, and crew for long-range precision offensive strike.

"Indian Navy stands combat-ready, credible, and future-ready in safeguarding the nation's maritime interests. Anytime Anywhere Anyhow," said the Indian Navy in a post on social media platform X.