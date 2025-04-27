Enemies of Kashmir and nation seek to disrupt the region's remarkable progress: PM Modi on Pahalgam attack

NEW DELHI: Five days after the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep anguish and reiterated India’s strongest-ever stance against terrorism and those who support it.
In his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, the Prime Minister spoke at length about the pain and anger felt across the nation.
“Today as I speak to you in Mann Ki Baat, there is a deep anguish in my heart. The terrorist incident that took place in Pahalgam on the 22nd of April has hurt every citizen of the country,” he said.
He affirmed that justice for the victims will be ensured without fail. “Every Indian holds deep sympathies for the affected families,” he added.
The Prime Minister noted that the pain is not limited by geography or language. “No matter which state one belongs to, no matter which language one speaks, one is feeling the pain of those who have lost their loved ones in this attack. I can feel that the blood of every Indian is on the boil after seeing the pictures of the terrorist attack,” he said.
Taking direct aim at the forces behind the violence, he said, “This attack in Pahalgam shows the desperation of the patrons of terrorism; displays their cowardice… at a time when peace was returning to Kashmir, there was a vibrancy in schools and colleges, construction work had gained unprecedented pace, democracy was getting stronger, the number of tourists was increasing at a record rate, people's income was increasing, new opportunities were being created for the youth.”
He underlined that enemies of the nation and of Jammu and Kashmir were frustrated with the region’s progress. “The terrorists and the masterminds of terror want Kashmir to be destroyed again and hence they executed such a big conspiracy,” he said.
“In this war against terrorism, the unity of the country, the solidarity of 140 crore Indians, is our biggest strength. This unity is the basis of our decisive fight against terrorism,” the Prime Minister asserted.
Urging the public to remain resolute, he said, “We have to strengthen our resolve to face this challenge that has surfaced before the country. We have to demonstrate strong willpower as a nation. Today the world is watching, after this terrorist attack, the whole country is speaking in one voice.”
He also highlighted the support India has received from the global community. “The anger that we the people of India feel, that anger is there in the whole world. After this terrorist attack, condolences are continuously pouring in from all over the world. Global leaders have called me up as well; written letters and sent messages too. Everyone has strongly condemned this heinous terrorist attack,” he said.
“They have expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. The whole world stands with 140 crore Indians in our fight against terrorism. I once again assure the affected families that they will get justice, and justice will be done. The perpetrators and conspirators of this attack will be served with the harshest response,” the Prime Minister said.
Meanwhile, sources said the Indian Army has moved into position to counter terror threats, with the next 48 hours being crucial in the operation.
The government is reportedly maintaining strict vigilance over terror sympathisers, both in Jammu and Kashmir and across other parts of the country.