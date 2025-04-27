Enemies of Kashmir and nation seek to disrupt the region's remarkable progress: PM Modi on Pahalgam attack

NEW DELHI: Five days after the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep anguish and reiterated India’s strongest-ever stance against terrorism and those who support it.

In his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, the Prime Minister spoke at length about the pain and anger felt across the nation.

“Today as I speak to you in Mann Ki Baat, there is a deep anguish in my heart. The terrorist incident that took place in Pahalgam on the 22nd of April has hurt every citizen of the country,” he said.

He affirmed that justice for the victims will be ensured without fail. “Every Indian holds deep sympathies for the affected families,” he added.

The Prime Minister noted that the pain is not limited by geography or language. “No matter which state one belongs to, no matter which language one speaks, one is feeling the pain of those who have lost their loved ones in this attack. I can feel that the blood of every Indian is on the boil after seeing the pictures of the terrorist attack,” he said.

Taking direct aim at the forces behind the violence, he said, “This attack in Pahalgam shows the desperation of the patrons of terrorism; displays their cowardice… at a time when peace was returning to Kashmir, there was a vibrancy in schools and colleges, construction work had gained unprecedented pace, democracy was getting stronger, the number of tourists was increasing at a record rate, people's income was increasing, new opportunities were being created for the youth.”

He underlined that enemies of the nation and of Jammu and Kashmir were frustrated with the region’s progress. “The terrorists and the masterminds of terror want Kashmir to be destroyed again and hence they executed such a big conspiracy,” he said.