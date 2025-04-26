Pahalgam attack fallout: Hundreds held, homes razed as crackdown intensifies in Kashmir

Authorities in Kashmir have launched a massive crackdown on terrorists and their sympathisers in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, razing homes of the ultras, raiding their safe havens and detaining hundreds of overground workers for questioning, officials said on Saturday.

Houses of six terrorists or their associates have been demolished in the past 48 hours with officials saying similar action will be taken against others involved in terror activities.

Raids were carried out at more than 60 places on Saturday in Srinagar "to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem", a J-K Police spokesman said.

In Anantnag district, search operations are being carried out round-the-clock as security forces step up vigilance.

Mobile vehicle checkpoints have been put up across the district to monitor any suspicious movement, the officials said.

The security forces are going after the known terrorist associates and their sympathisers across the length and breadth of the Valley to create deterrence against any Pahalgam-like attacks, the officials said.

Terrorists on Tuesday opened fire in Baisaran, a popular tourist spot in the upper reaches of Pahalgam in Anantnag district, killing 26 people, mostly holidayers from other states -- an incident that has spiked India-Pakistan tensions, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the killers would be pursued "to the ends of the earth."