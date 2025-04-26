Pahalgam attack aftermath: Houses of three suspected terrorists razed in south Kashmir

SRINAGAR: The houses of three suspected terrorists have been razed by authorities in the Kashmir Valley. It is seen as a crackdown on terrorism, days after the dastardly Pahalgam attack in which 26 people were killed.

Officials on Saturday said that houses of the alleged terrorists were demolished in Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts of south Kashmir on Friday night.

Earlier, the houses of two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, including that of the Pahalgam terror attack's prime suspect, were destroyed when explosives believed to be stored there went off during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

On Friday night, the house of Ahsan ul Haq Sheikh in the Muran area of Pulwama district was torn down, officials said, adding that he was "trained in Pakistan" in 2018 and had recently "infiltrated" into the Valley.

In a similar action in Chotipora of the Shopian district, the house of an active top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Shahid Ahmad Kuttay was razed, they said. Kuttay, active for the past three to four years, has been involved in many anti-national activities, the officials claimed.