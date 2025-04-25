Nation

Houses of two LeT terrorists linked to Pahalgam attack destroyed in blast

Explosives went off during security searches at residences of key accused Adil Thokar and suspect Asif Sheikh, say officials.
Debris of the house of Adil Thokar, linked to the Pahalgam terror attack, that was demolished in Bijbhera, in Anantnag dristrict, Friday, April 25, 2025.
Debris of the house of Adil Thokar, linked to the Pahalgam terror attack, that was demolished in Bijbhera, in Anantnag dristrict, Friday, April 25, 2025. PTI
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

SRINAGAR: Houses of two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists allegedly involved in the Pahalgam attack were destroyed in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

The houses were destroyed in a blast on Thursday night.

The officials said security forces were conducting searches inside the houses of two LeT terrorists Adil Hussain Thokar and Asif Sheikh when the explosives already kept inside the houses went off.

The explosives caused destruction of the houses, they added.

Thokar, a resident of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, is one of the key accused in Tuesday's Pahalgam massacre, while Sheikh, resident of Tral in Pulwama district, is suspected to be involved in the conspiracy of the attack.

Pahalgam Terror Attack

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com