Police identify three Lashkar militants responsible for Pahalgam attack, Rs 20 lakh bounty announced

SRINAGAR: Police on Thursday identified the three Lashkar militants involved in Tuesday’s attack on tourists in Pahalgam - one of the biggest attacks on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir - which left 26 people dead.

Police released sketches of three LeT militants on Wednesday and identified the trio on Thursday.

Of the three attackers, police said two were Pakistani militants and another a local militant from south Kashmir.

The three attackers have been identified as Hashim Musa alias Suleiman and Ali Bhai alias Talha Bhai, both Pakistani militants and Abid Hussain Thoker resident of Anantnag, J&K.

Police has announced a bounty of Rs 20 lakh for anyone sharing information about the militants adding that the names of the informats will be kept confidential.

The terror attack on tourists has sparked massive outrage in the Valley. For the first time in over three decades of militancy, Kashmir observed a shutdown on Wednesday in protest against civilian killings by militants.