Pakistan PM accuses India of 'provocations' in call with US Secretary of State Rubio

Both sides said on Wednesday they had repeatedly traded gunfire for a sixth straight night across the Line of Control (LoC), a heavily fortified zone of high-altitude Himalayan outposts that represents the de facto Kashmir border.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the military "complete operational freedom" to respond to the attack during a closed-door meeting on Tuesday, a senior government source told AFP.

Pakistan's government has denied any involvement in the shooting and vowed that "any act of aggression will be met with a decisive response".

"Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends to launch a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours using the Pahalgam incident as a false pretext," information minister Attaullah Tarar said in a statement early on Wednesday.

However, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also said Pakistan would not strike first.