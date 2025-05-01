Vyasi Hydro Project becomes unexpected lifeline for endangered Golden Mahseer

DEHRADUN: The endangered Golden Mahseer, Uttarakhand’s state fish, is witnessing a revival thanks to an unusual ally, the Vyasi Hydroelectric Project.

Operated by the Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (UJVNL), the project site now houses a dedicated hatchery that has successfully released 3,000 Golden Mahseer into their natural habitat.

UJVNL initiated the Golden Mahseer hatchery at the Vyasi project site in February 2024, aligning with the state’s broader goals of environmental protection and biodiversity enhancement.

Dr Sandeep Singhal, Managing Director of UJVNL, confirmed the project's details to TNIE, stating, "This hatchery has been established under the technical guidance of the Directorate of Coldwater Fisheries Research, Bhimtal, an arm of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)."

Dr Singhal further elaborated, “To date, approximately 9,000 Golden Mahseer fish have been produced at this hatchery. Out of these, 3,000 fish were released into the natural environment of the Vyasi reservoir under the first phase of ranching.”