Vyasi Hydro Project becomes unexpected lifeline for endangered Golden Mahseer

DEHRADUN: The endangered Golden Mahseer, Uttarakhand’s state fish, is witnessing a revival thanks to an unusual ally, the Vyasi Hydroelectric Project.
Operated by the Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (UJVNL), the project site now houses a dedicated hatchery that has successfully released 3,000 Golden Mahseer into their natural habitat.
UJVNL initiated the Golden Mahseer hatchery at the Vyasi project site in February 2024, aligning with the state’s broader goals of environmental protection and biodiversity enhancement.
Dr Sandeep Singhal, Managing Director of UJVNL, confirmed the project's details to TNIE, stating, "This hatchery has been established under the technical guidance of the Directorate of Coldwater Fisheries Research, Bhimtal, an arm of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)."
Dr Singhal further elaborated, “To date, approximately 9,000 Golden Mahseer fish have been produced at this hatchery. Out of these, 3,000 fish were released into the natural environment of the Vyasi reservoir under the first phase of ranching.”
The initial ranching process took place in the presence of key officials, including UJVNL’s General Manager, Inder Mohan Karasi, and Chakrata Divisional Forest Officer, Abhimanyu Singh.
Explaining the technique, Karasi said, “Ranching is a method where fish reared in a hatchery are released into natural reservoirs to encourage their natural proliferation and growth.”
Abhimanyu Singh, Divisional Forest Officer for Chakrata under the Uttarakhand Forest Department, told this newspaper that the collaboration is crucial for conservation efforts.
“The Forest Department will endeavour to release these fish into other suitable water bodies as well, in order to conserve aquatic biodiversity,” he added.
The Golden Mahseer, historically found in rivers like the Ganga, Yamuna and Kosi, is categorised as endangered. This has prompted the state government to undertake focused conservation efforts. The success of the hatchery at Vyasi marks a significant milestone in these efforts.